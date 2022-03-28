UPDATE: US Marshalls arrest Anthony George after eight-day search

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The search for Anthony George, the Lake Butler man accused of shooting three people and killing one in a domestic violence incident, is over.

After a more than week-long search, he is behind bars on charges of murder and attempted murder.

Law enforcement officers across North Central Florida worked together and made the arrest this morning in Gainesville.

Union County Sheriff Brad Whitehead cites teamwork and partnership as a substantial contribution to arresting the 56-year-old earlier today.

The sheriff notes “it was very easy to make the phone call and contact the different sheriffs. Also, I had the other neighboring sheriff’s calling saying “Hey how can we help you? What can we send you?’”

George was arrested this morning on charges of murder and attempted murder after shooting three people in Union County on March 19th.

35-year-old William Hope was killed, and two others were left injured.

Sheriff Brad Whitehead says because they have less people “a major incident like this is really tough on us to handle a situation on our own without some assistance.”

He says the search was also slowed by last week’s persistent rain.

But this morning, deputies, along with the U.S. Marshall’s Fugitive Task Force, found and arrested George at a traffic stop in Gainesville without incident.

Whitehead says “to the citizens, we just we appreciate all the tips and the help and trusting us, knowing that we would get this incident resolved and we would get the bad guy captured.”

George is being held at the Alachua County Jail and is awaiting transfer to Union County.

