The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - College of Central Florida art students get to show off their work come Monday.

The 2022 Student Art Exhibit will feature the school’s visual arts and digital media peers at the CF Webber Gallery.

The exhibit will be judged and juried by UCF studio art Professor Carla Poindexter.

Works in the exhibit will be on display until May 5th.

The Webber Gallery is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Citizen input is needed to help determine the possible continuation of the Wild Spaces Public Places Program.

Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. marks the first of a series of community engagement meetings on the topic.

Those in attendance will learn about the current program and be able to give city leaders input on how they could shape it for the future.

That meeting will be at the MLK Jr. Rec Center at 1028 Northeast 14th Street.

Lake City leaders meet the three finalists for the open city manager position Wednesday morning.

Starting at 8:30 a.m., video interviews will be conducted with Troy Perry of West Palm Beach, Don Rosenthal of Pasco County, and Fred Ventresco of Milon, Missouri.

Each interview will last one hour.

Those who can not attend in person may watch the meeting on the city’s YouTube channel.

