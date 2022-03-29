Advertisement

America votes therapy dog to be next Cadbury Easter Bunny

Annie Rose, an English doodle from Cincinnati, Ohio, is the next Cadbury Easter Bunny. (Source: Zeno Group)
By Kim Schupp and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - An English doodle from the Cincinnati area, Annie Rose, has been voted the next Cadbury Easter Bunny.

The dog’s owner, Lori R., said her Annie Rose is used to being in the spotlight as she works as a therapy dog and visits local nursing homes, reported by WXIX.

According to her owner, the English doodle loves bringing smiles to the faces of the residents she serves. The pup dresses up and has continued to visit nursing homes throughout the pandemic, including window visits when restrictions meant no visitors inside.

Annie Rose became the second Ohio winner, following Lt. Dan, who previously won in 2020.

“We can’t thank everyone enough for voting for our very own Annie Rose and making her the next Cadbury Bunny, especially her doodle families and friends who went over and beyond,” Lori R. said.

According to the Hershey company, the Cadbury team and the three previous winners of the contest narrowed down the top 10 finalists before turning it over to America to ultimately decide the winner.

And after receiving thousands of votes from fans across the country, Annie Rose was selected as the next Cadbury Easter Bunny.

“A huge thanks goes out to all of the amazing contestants that made selecting this year’s top 10 so difficult, and a big congratulations to our newest Cadbury Bunny, Annie Rose,” said Teal Liu, Cadbury brand manager.

This spring, Annie Rose will star in the 2022 Cadbury Clucking Bunny commercials and was also awarded a $5,000 prize.

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Extra security is in place at Chiefland Middle-High school after "noncredible" threats were...
Viral video of Chiefland Middle School fight leads to additional security
LCPD investigate two bodies found dead in car at Lake Desoto
UPDATE: Three people die in apparent murder-suicide
GFR crews battle fire at TNT Graphics
Gainesville business catches fire, roof collapses
UPDATE: Alachua County Superintendent Carlee Simon has been fired
Alachua County Superintendent Carlee Simon fired in marathon school board meeting
Pedestrian dies after being struck by a car in Gainesville
UPDATE: Driver and victim identified in Alachua County pedestrian death

Latest News

A 14-person committee was announced by UF officials to find the university’s new president
A 14-person committee was announced by UF officials to find the university’s new president
UF College of medicine
The University of Florida’s College of Medicine in research ranked 16th among public schools
Authorities say a confrontation between a heavily armed 21-year-old man and his father...
Father fatally shoots armed son during confrontation, sheriff says
UFPD patrol car
NAACP announces two civil rights complaints are filed against the University of Florida Police Department
Leaders with the Gainesville Immigrant Neighbor Inclusion Initiative unveiled their 2022...
Leaders with the Gainesville Immigrant Neighbor Inclusion Initiative unveiled their 2022 blueprint