Advertisement

Arrest made in connection with shooting at 7 Days Food Store

Arrest made in connection with shooting at 7 Days Food Store
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 11:45 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Officers arrested 14-year-old Cedrick Bowie as an accomplice in the murder of Jacorie McCullough, 23.

Officers say McCullough and someone else got into a fight in front of 7 Days Food Store on Northwest 1st Avenue before someone associated with Bowie shot and killed McCullough.

Officers say other suspects are at large but their identities have not been released.

TRENDING STORY: UPDATE: US Marshalls arrest Anthony George after eight-day search

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Extra security is in place at Chiefland Middle-High school after "noncredible" threats were...
Viral video of Chiefland Middle School fight leads to additional security
LCPD investigate two bodies found dead in car at Lake Desoto
UPDATE: Three people die in apparent murder-suicide
GFR crews battle fire at TNT Graphics
Gainesville business catches fire, roof collapses
UPDATE: Alachua County Superintendent Carlee Simon has been fired
Alachua County Superintendent Carlee Simon fired in marathon school board meeting
Two people were taken to UF Health Shands after a crash in Northwest Gainesville
Gainesville Car Crash sends two people to the hospital

Latest News

Gainesville city leaders invite all residents to a Gainesville immigrant neighbor inclusion...
The Matheson History Museum is holding a Gainesville immigrant neighbor inclusion presentation
The city of Ocala is partnering with the Florida Section of the American Water Works...
A best-tasting drinking water competition will be at the Marion Theatre
The city of Ocala is partnering with the Florida Section of the American Water Works...
A best-tasting drinking water competition will be at the Marion Theatre
lake city manager
Paul Dyal is putting in his resignation as interim city manager of Lake City
Pedestrian struck by car and killed crossing County Road 318
Pedestrian struck by car and killed crossing County Road 318