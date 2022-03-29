Arrest made in connection with shooting at 7 Days Food Store

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Officers arrested 14-year-old Cedrick Bowie as an accomplice in the murder of Jacorie McCullough, 23.

Officers say McCullough and someone else got into a fight in front of 7 Days Food Store on Northwest 1st Avenue before someone associated with Bowie shot and killed McCullough.

Officers say other suspects are at large but their identities have not been released.

