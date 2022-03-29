A best-tasting drinking water competition will be at the Marion Theatre

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Ocala is partnering with the Florida Section of the American Water Works Association to hold a best-tasting drinking water competition.

TRENDING STORY: Joshua Figueroa request to change his plea has been denied an Alachua County judge

This competition hopes to promote healthy and clean drinking water.

It will be held at the Marion Theatre on 50 South Magnolia Avenue from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.