Advertisement

A best-tasting drinking water competition will be at the Marion Theatre

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 5:43 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Ocala is partnering with the Florida Section of the American Water Works Association to hold a best-tasting drinking water competition.

TRENDING STORY: Joshua Figueroa request to change his plea has been denied an Alachua County judge

This competition hopes to promote healthy and clean drinking water.

It will be held at the Marion Theatre on 50 South Magnolia Avenue from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Extra security is in place at Chiefland Middle-High school after "noncredible" threats were...
Viral video of Chiefland Middle School fight leads to additional security
LCPD investigate two bodies found dead in car at Lake Desoto
UPDATE: Three people die in apparent murder-suicide
GFR crews battle fire at TNT Graphics
Gainesville business catches fire, roof collapses
UPDATE: Alachua County Superintendent Carlee Simon has been fired
Alachua County Superintendent Carlee Simon fired in marathon school board meeting
Pedestrian dies after being struck by a car in Gainesville
UPDATE: Driver and victim identified in Alachua County pedestrian death

Latest News

Griffin said he’s been using the technology since 2013. He now does the majority of his...
Doctor performs 1,000 surgeries with help from a robot, patient says he saved her life
Griffin explains how he uses a robot during surgery
Reginald Griffin explains how he uses robot during surgery
Doctor performs 1,000 surgeries with robot
Doctor performs 1,000 surgeries with robot, patient says he saved her life
Hart Springs swimming closed due to “brown out conditions” as water levels rise
Hart Springs swimming closed due to “brown out conditions” as water levels rise
Hart Springs swimming closed due to “brown out conditions” as water levels rise
Hart Springs swimming closed due to “brown out conditions” as water levels rise