Bradford County Sheriff’s drug unit and SWAT team raid home with warrants for drug sales
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Bradford County Sheriff’s Office drug unit and swat team raided a home on County Road 229-A.
They had warrants for the sale of meth and prescription drugs.
Deputies arrested several people and found a newborn child at the scene.
