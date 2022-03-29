Bradford County Sheriff’s drug unit and swat team raid home with warrants for drug sales

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Bradford County Sheriff’s Office drug unit and swat team raided a home on County Road 229-A.

They had warrants for the sale of meth and prescription drugs.

Deputies arrested several people and found a newborn child at the scene.

TRENDING STORY: Man arrested after a car chase with Marion County Sheriff Deputies

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.