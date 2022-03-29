Advertisement

Florida Gov. DeSantis vetoes new congressional maps

The House’s primary map takes a similar approach to DeSantis in putting congressional district 5, which Al Lawson currently represents, in Northeast Florida.(Florida House of Representatives)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: Mar. 29, 2022 at 1:54 PM EDT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed the state’s newly drawn congressional map and lawmakers will hold a special session in April to redraw the map. DeSantis said Tuesday that lawmakers appear to have focused more on requirements in the state constitution and not the U.S. Constitution.

“We have a responsibility to produce maps for our citizens that do not contain unconstitutional racial gerrymanders,” said DeSantis. “Today, I vetoed a map that violates the U.S. Constitution, but that does not absolve the Legislature from doing its job. I appreciate the Legislature’s willingness to work with me to pass a legally compliant map this Special Session.”

The veto puts more pressure on the Republican-dominated Legislature to approve a map and resolve any resulting lawsuits before the June 13 to 17 qualifying period for federal candidates.

Congressman Al Lawson, whose congressional district 5 is a point of contention in the map drawing, issued the following statement Tuesday afternoon:

“In January, DeSantis made it clear that his ultimate objective was to cut the number of African Americans and Hispanic Americans serving in Congress, so today’s veto is no surprise.

“The fact that DeSantis justifies his goal to create racial disparities in congressional representation by citing the constitutional amendment created following the Civil War for the very purpose of remedying those same disparities is absurd and will be soundly rejected by any credible judge.”

Florida is also creating a new 28th district because of the growth in population.

The special session is scheduled to begin at noon on April 19, and it will last until 11:59 p.m. on April 22.

You can see the maps DeSantis vetoed below or at this link.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

