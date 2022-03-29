Gainesville city leaders are seeking feedback for a proposed redistricting map

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville city leaders are asking for feedback on the proposed redistricting map they discussed at their special meeting.

Suggestions and comments can be presented in person at the next meeting or online.

The city’s charter requires district lines to be redrawn within two years of the US Census being finished.

Residents can also give their input by email

E-comments can also be submitted through this link

