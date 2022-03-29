Advertisement

Gainesville city leaders are seeking feedback for a proposed redistricting map

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 12:32 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville city leaders are asking for feedback on the proposed redistricting map they discussed at their special meeting.

Suggestions and comments can be presented in person at the next meeting or online.

The city’s charter requires district lines to be redrawn within two years of the US Census being finished.

Residents can also give their input by email

E-comments can also be submitted through this link

TRENDING STORY: NCFL PBA suing Sheriff Watson, claiming ‘lack of good faith’ in bargaining talks

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Extra security is in place at Chiefland Middle-High school after "noncredible" threats were...
Viral video of Chiefland Middle School fight leads to additional security
LCPD investigate two bodies found dead in car at Lake Desoto
UPDATE: Three people die in apparent murder-suicide
GFR crews battle fire at TNT Graphics
Gainesville business catches fire, roof collapses
UPDATE: Alachua County Superintendent Carlee Simon has been fired
Alachua County Superintendent Carlee Simon fired in marathon school board meeting
Pedestrian dies after being struck by a car in Gainesville
UPDATE: Driver and victim identified in Alachua County pedestrian death

Latest News

Griffin said he’s been using the technology since 2013. He now does the majority of his...
Doctor performs 1,000 surgeries with help from a robot, patient says he saved her life
Griffin explains how he uses a robot during surgery
Reginald Griffin explains how he uses robot during surgery
Doctor performs 1,000 surgeries with robot
Doctor performs 1,000 surgeries with robot, patient says he saved her life
Hart Springs swimming closed due to “brown out conditions” as water levels rise
Hart Springs swimming closed due to “brown out conditions” as water levels rise
Hart Springs swimming closed due to “brown out conditions” as water levels rise
Hart Springs swimming closed due to “brown out conditions” as water levels rise