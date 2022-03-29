Advertisement

Gainzville Hub brings unique classes, protein alternatives

Daily recording of the 6 am morning newscast.
By Amber Pellicone
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 9:17 AM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A new family-owned business, Gainzville Hub, is remaking the way you think of protein-packed meals.

Protein smoothies are featured on the menu, in addition to protein churros, waffles, açaí bowls, and coffee.

Owner Melanie Floyd said Gainesville is the perfect place to bring this concept, adding the demand for healthy alternatives is growing.

“We’re big in promoting health and fitness,” Floyd said. “We flip things around and make it fun so people can enjoy it.”

Different classes will be popping up in the shop, starting with a Kangoo Jumps class on April 2. The unique cardio classes uses spring boots.

