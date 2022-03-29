Homeowner insurance companies to offer new deductibles on roof replacements

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Homeowner insurance companies can now offer a new deductible on roof replacements.

The office of insurance regulation announced the change Tuesday morning, saying it may help deal with rising premiums. They will also allow companies to offer a schedule of what they will pay, depending on the age of the roof.

Insurance regulators say changes made in 2021 are reducing the number of lawsuits filed.

Last year, Florida had 8% of the property insurance market but 76% of the lawsuits.

