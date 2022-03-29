Man arrested after a car chase with Marion County Sheriff Deputies

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff Deputies chased down a man who allegedly stole a car from Sumter County.

Deputies spotted a white Nissan that matched the description of one stolen out of Sumter County.

When trying to make a traffic stop, the driver, 45-year-old James Wells, u-turned and sped off.

He pulled into a Family Dollar parking lot and then ran into nearby woods.

A K-9 unit was sent after him and was able to track wells down.

Wells eventually gave up and deputies arrested him.

He was charged with grand theft and resisting arrest.

