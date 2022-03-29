Advertisement

Man arrested after a car chase with Marion County Sheriff Deputies

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 4:32 PM EDT
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff Deputies chased down a man who allegedly stole a car from Sumter County.

Deputies spotted a white Nissan that matched the description of one stolen out of Sumter County.

When trying to make a traffic stop, the driver, 45-year-old James Wells, u-turned and sped off.

He pulled into a Family Dollar parking lot and then ran into nearby woods.

A K-9 unit was sent after him and was able to track wells down.

Wells eventually gave up and deputies arrested him.

He was charged with grand theft and resisting arrest.

