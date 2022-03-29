The Matheson History Museum is holding a Gainesville immigrant neighbor inclusion presentation

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville city leaders invite all residents to a Gainesville immigrant neighbor inclusion presentation.

They will be presenting the 2022 immigrant inclusion blueprint.

The goal is to build a more inclusive and welcoming community for Gainesville’s immigrant neighbors.

The event will start at 3 p.m. in the Matheson History Museum.

