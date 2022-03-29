The Matheson History Museum is holding a Gainesville immigrant neighbor inclusion presentation
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 5:45 AM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville city leaders invite all residents to a Gainesville immigrant neighbor inclusion presentation.
They will be presenting the 2022 immigrant inclusion blueprint.
The goal is to build a more inclusive and welcoming community for Gainesville’s immigrant neighbors.
The event will start at 3 p.m. in the Matheson History Museum.
