Advertisement

NCFL PBA suing Sheriff Watson, claiming ‘lack of good faith’ in bargaining talks

Daily recording of 11pm newscast.
By Camron Lunn
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The North Central Florida chapter of the Police Benevolent Assoc. is suing Alachua County Sheriff Clovis Watson after what they say is stalled bargaining talks and unfair labor practices.

The lawsuit was filed March 25 after representative’s with the PBA say that the Sheriff has continued to send bargaining deals back to the table after they have been voted down. NCFL PBA President Jody Branaman says the sheriff should not be acting this way.

“Here is the chief law enforcement officer of the county if you will not abiding by the law,” said Branaman.

Some of the stalled talks stem from vehicle access to deputies living outside of the county. According to lawsuit documents, Branaman and the PBA are claiming that Watson wants majority of the deputies representing the county to live in the county. The sheriff also does not think that new hires living 10 miles outside the county should not be able to take ASO issued vehicles home.

“Each of the other sheriff’s offices that we’ve talked to have different programs for what it looks like for taking those vehicles out of county. And we’re willing to talk about that we’re willing to discuss that, come to a compromise and again treat our employees fairly and equitably like they deserve,” said Branaman.

Aside from issues with deputy transportation, according to the previous collective bargaining agreement a 2.5% pay raise was supposed to go into affect on Oct. 1, but that step increase never occurred. That is one piece of evidence union leaders are using for their unfair labor practice claims.

Branaman says he worries about the current understaffing of the sheriff’s department.

“Not being able to recruit and retain the best members and keep those employees here at the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office is creating a public safety concern. It’s going to start impacting and it already has started impacting their staffing levels, where they‘re working at or below minimum staffing requirements,” said Branaman.

TV20 reached out to ASO officials, they say they will respond to the PBA’s claims after fully looking over the lawsuit.

The current bargaining agreement expires on Dec. 31 and it is not sure when talks between the PBA and Sheriff will resume.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Extra security is in place at Chiefland Middle-High school after "noncredible" threats were...
Viral video of Chiefland Middle School fight leads to additional security
LCPD investigate two bodies found dead in car at Lake Desoto
UPDATE: Three people die in apparent murder-suicide
GFR crews battle fire at TNT Graphics
Gainesville business catches fire, roof collapses
UPDATE: Alachua County Superintendent Carlee Simon has been fired
Alachua County Superintendent Carlee Simon fired in marathon school board meeting
Two people were taken to UF Health Shands after a crash in Northwest Gainesville
Gainesville Car Crash sends two people to the hospital

Latest News

Gainesville city leaders invite all residents to a Gainesville immigrant neighbor inclusion...
The Matheson History Museum is holding a Gainesville immigrant neighbor inclusion presentation
The city of Ocala is partnering with the Florida Section of the American Water Works...
A best-tasting drinking water competition will be at the Marion Theatre
The city of Ocala is partnering with the Florida Section of the American Water Works...
A best-tasting drinking water competition will be at the Marion Theatre
lake city manager
Paul Dyal is putting in his resignation as interim city manager of Lake City
Pedestrian struck by car and killed crossing County Road 318
Pedestrian struck by car and killed crossing County Road 318