No swimming allowed at Hart Springs Park due to potentially unsafe conditions

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - The water is off-limits at Hart Springs Park in Gilchrist County.

The park is open, but swimming is not allowed.

This is because the Florida Department of Health is declaring browned out conditions.

The Suwannee River is flooded, preventing the springs from pumping water properly.

This can cause a buildup of unsafe bacteria.

Water levels are still rising, and health officials expect it could be another week or two before it goes down.

Once it does, they’ll test the water to see if it’s safe to swim in.

