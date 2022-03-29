Advertisement

North Central Florida Treasures: Antique Cedar Key map

This week on North Central Florida Treasures Art Adkins has an important antique from our boating past a tide chart, depth chart & surroundings map of Cedar Key
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This week on North Central Florida Treasures Art Adkins has an important antique from our boating past a tide chart, depth chart and surroundings map of Cedar key.

RELATED STORY : North Central Florida Treasures: Antique wagon wheel jack

During the 1800′s this chart played such an instrumental part of the history of Cedar Key from being a key vessel for transportation of resources and goods. during civil war.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Extra security is in place at Chiefland Middle-High school after "noncredible" threats were...
Viral video of Chiefland Middle School fight leads to additional security
LCPD investigate two bodies found dead in car at Lake Desoto
UPDATE: Three people die in apparent murder-suicide
GFR crews battle fire at TNT Graphics
Gainesville business catches fire, roof collapses
UPDATE: Alachua County Superintendent Carlee Simon has been fired
Alachua County Superintendent Carlee Simon fired in marathon school board meeting
Two people were taken to UF Health Shands after a crash in Northwest Gainesville
Gainesville Car Crash sends two people to the hospital

Latest News

MCSO DASHCAM
MCSO DASHCAM
Art Adkins owner of Antique city mall in Micanopy gives us the history of antique map of cedar...
North Central Florida Treasures: Antique Cedar Key map
Governor Ron DeSantis
Governor Ron DeSantis announces multistate lawsuit against the CDC’s mask mandate
HART SPRINGS
No swimming allowed at Hart Springs Park due to potentially unsafe conditions