North Central Florida Treasures: Antique Cedar Key map
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This week on North Central Florida Treasures Art Adkins has an important antique from our boating past a tide chart, depth chart and surroundings map of Cedar key.
During the 1800′s this chart played such an instrumental part of the history of Cedar Key from being a key vessel for transportation of resources and goods. during civil war.
