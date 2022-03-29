Advertisement

Paul Dyal is putting in his resignation as interim city manager of Lake City

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 12:58 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City is set to lose another interim city manager.

The agenda for a special meeting this Wednesday was revised to add the resignation of current interim manager Paul Dyal.

In a letter to the city, Dyal said he had brought negative light to the office after calling the county’s economic development director Glenn Hunter delusional.

Dyal has been in the role since December after being the executive director of utilities.

He wants the council to appoint him back to that role.

At the Wednesday meeting, the council will interview three people to potentially fill the role full-time.

