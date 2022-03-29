Paul Dyal is putting in his resignation as interim city manager of Lake City

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City is set to lose another interim city manager.

The agenda for a special meeting this Wednesday was revised to add the resignation of current interim manager Paul Dyal.

In a letter to the city, Dyal said he had brought negative light to the office after calling the county’s economic development director Glenn Hunter delusional.

Dyal has been in the role since December after being the executive director of utilities.

He wants the council to appoint him back to that role.

At the Wednesday meeting, the council will interview three people to potentially fill the role full-time.

