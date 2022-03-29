Pedestrian struck by car and killed crossing County Road 318

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A 78-year-old man from Williston was struck and killed by a car while crossing County Road 318.

Troopers say the man was trying to cross near the intersection at Northwest 142nd Court.

They say a 28-year-old woman from Trenton hit him with her car sending him to a hospital where he later died.

