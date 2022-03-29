Pedestrian struck by car and killed crossing County Road 318
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A 78-year-old man from Williston was struck and killed by a car while crossing County Road 318.
Troopers say the man was trying to cross near the intersection at Northwest 142nd Court.
They say a 28-year-old woman from Trenton hit him with her car sending him to a hospital where he later died.
