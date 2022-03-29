Advertisement

State leaders recognize a North Central Florida veteran

Davis was honored today by agriculture commissioners Nikki Fried along with Governor Ron DeSantis, attorney general Ashley Moody, and CFO Jimmy Patronis.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A North Central Florida veteran was recognized today by state leaders.

Alachua County Veteran Services Director Kim Davis was named Veteran of the Month by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. Davis was honored Tuesday by Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried along with Gov. Ron DeSantis, Attorney General Ashley Moody, and CFO Jimmy Patronis.

Davis served in the U.S. Navy and National Guard.

