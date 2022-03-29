State leaders recognize a North Central Florida veteran

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A North Central Florida veteran was recognized today by state leaders.

Alachua County Veteran Services Director Kim Davis was named Veteran of the Month by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. Davis was honored Tuesday by Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried along with Gov. Ron DeSantis, Attorney General Ashley Moody, and CFO Jimmy Patronis.

Davis served in the U.S. Navy and National Guard.

