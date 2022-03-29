Advertisement

Tech Tuesday: Artificial Intelligence

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A UF researcher is looking into how artificial intelligence may be able to improve health care facilities.

In this week’s edition of Tech Tuesday, our partners at UF Innovate and SCAD Media tell us about the AI project.

