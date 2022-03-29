UF IFAS is offering a trip to visit Seahorse Key

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Tuesday is one of only four opportunities to visit Seahorse Key.

The Lower Suwannee National Wildlife Refuge runs Seahorse Key.

UF IFAS is offering this trip.

TRENDING STORY: NCFL PBA suing Sheriff Watson, claiming ‘lack of good faith’ in bargaining talks

Alternate weather days for the event are Wednesday and Thursday.

The open house will go from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.