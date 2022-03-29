UF IFAS is offering a trip to visit Seahorse Key
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 6:47 AM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Tuesday is one of only four opportunities to visit Seahorse Key.
The Lower Suwannee National Wildlife Refuge runs Seahorse Key.
UF IFAS is offering this trip.
Alternate weather days for the event are Wednesday and Thursday.
The open house will go from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.
