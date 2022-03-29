Advertisement

UF IFAS is offering a trip to visit Seahorse Key

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 6:47 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Tuesday is one of only four opportunities to visit Seahorse Key.

The Lower Suwannee National Wildlife Refuge runs Seahorse Key.

UF IFAS is offering this trip.

TRENDING STORY: NCFL PBA suing Sheriff Watson, claiming ‘lack of good faith’ in bargaining talks

Alternate weather days for the event are Wednesday and Thursday.

The open house will go from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Extra security is in place at Chiefland Middle-High school after "noncredible" threats were...
Viral video of Chiefland Middle School fight leads to additional security
LCPD investigate two bodies found dead in car at Lake Desoto
UPDATE: Three people die in apparent murder-suicide
GFR crews battle fire at TNT Graphics
Gainesville business catches fire, roof collapses
UPDATE: Alachua County Superintendent Carlee Simon has been fired
Alachua County Superintendent Carlee Simon fired in marathon school board meeting
Pedestrian dies after being struck by a car in Gainesville
UPDATE: Driver and victim identified in Alachua County pedestrian death

Latest News

Griffin said he’s been using the technology since 2013. He now does the majority of his...
Doctor performs 1,000 surgeries with help from a robot, patient says he saved her life
Griffin explains how he uses a robot during surgery
Reginald Griffin explains how he uses robot during surgery
Doctor performs 1,000 surgeries with robot
Doctor performs 1,000 surgeries with robot, patient says he saved her life
Hart Springs swimming closed due to “brown out conditions” as water levels rise
Hart Springs swimming closed due to “brown out conditions” as water levels rise
Hart Springs swimming closed due to “brown out conditions” as water levels rise
Hart Springs swimming closed due to “brown out conditions” as water levels rise