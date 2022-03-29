Various assistance programs available for Marion County residents affected by March 12 tornado

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County residents can take advantage of some assistance programs if they were affected by the March 12 tornado.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office’s Emergency Management Division is pointing residents toward programs through United Way, The Central Florida Community Action Agency, and the American Red Cross.

Help is available for relocation searches, temporary housing, and removing debris.

Tornado Resources (WCJB)

