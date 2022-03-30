A 14-person committee was announced by UF officials to find the university’s new president
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UF officials have announced the members of the 14-person committee tasked with finding a new president of the university before President Kent Fuchs steps down at the end of the fall semester.
UF Board of Trustee member Rahul Patel will be on the committee among others.
They will recommend finalists to the full board of trustees, who will select the new president.
A recent law signed by Governor DeSantis will prevent the names of potential candidates from being made public until finalists are selected.
Here is the complete list of committee members:
Mr. Doug Band, UF Foundation National Board
Dr. David Bloom, UF Faculty Representative, Faculty Senate Chair, and Professor, Department of Molecular Genetics & Microbiology
Mr. David Duda, UF Alumnus
Mr. Manny Fernandez, UF Alumnus
Ms. Lauren Lemasters, UF Student and Student Body President-Elect
Mr. Charles Lydecker, Florida Board of Governors
Dr. Lisa Lundy, UF Faculty Representative, Professor, and Undergraduate Coordinator, Department of Agricultural Education and Communication
Dr. Duane Mitchell, UF Faculty Representative, Professor, Department of Neurosurgery
Ms. Marsha Powers, UF Trustee
Mr. Fred Ridley, UF Trustee
Ms. Laura Rosenbury, Dean, UF Levin College of Law
Mr. Bob Stilley, UF Alumnus
Ms. Lynda Tealer, Executive Associate Athletics Director, University Athletics Association
Ms. Anita Zucker, UF Trustee
