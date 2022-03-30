Advertisement

A 14-person committee was announced by UF officials to find the university’s new president

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 1:17 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UF officials have announced the members of the 14-person committee tasked with finding a new president of the university before President Kent Fuchs steps down at the end of the fall semester.

UF Board of Trustee member Rahul Patel will be on the committee among others.

They will recommend finalists to the full board of trustees, who will select the new president.

A recent law signed by Governor DeSantis will prevent the names of potential candidates from being made public until finalists are selected.

Here is the complete list of committee members:

Mr. Doug Band, UF Foundation National Board

Dr. David Bloom, UF Faculty Representative, Faculty Senate Chair, and Professor, Department of Molecular Genetics & Microbiology

Mr. David Duda, UF Alumnus

Mr. Manny Fernandez, UF Alumnus

Ms. Lauren Lemasters, UF Student and Student Body President-Elect

Mr. Charles Lydecker, Florida Board of Governors

Dr. Lisa Lundy, UF Faculty Representative, Professor, and Undergraduate Coordinator, Department of Agricultural Education and Communication

Dr. Duane Mitchell, UF Faculty Representative, Professor, Department of Neurosurgery

 Ms. Marsha Powers, UF Trustee

Mr. Fred Ridley, UF Trustee

Ms. Laura Rosenbury, Dean, UF Levin College of Law

Mr. Bob Stilley, UF Alumnus

Ms. Lynda Tealer, Executive Associate Athletics Director, University Athletics Association

Ms. Anita Zucker, UF Trustee

