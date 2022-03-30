3 men behind bars in connection to a shooting at Point West Apartments

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police are bringing charges against 3 men connected to a shooting at an apartment complex.

Police say Antonio Bowers, Dennis Singleton, and Dekwan Howard are charged with home invasion robbery for breaking into a unit in Point West Apartments on December 13th. They say the three stole handguns, cash, and cannabis.

The same guns were used in a shooting two weeks later.

A sworn complaint has been filed against them for firing into an apartment.

