Alachua County residents weigh in on a proposal that could raise taxes

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Half a cent motivated dozens of people to show up and take to the mic.

Tonight was the first of four meetings to “engage the community” in a discussion about a possible penny sales tax in Alachua County.

“They don’t need to buy land for affordable housing, they just need to shell out some money for it. They have been talking about affordable housing for the last six years, they still do not have a housing plan,” said Sharon Bauer, who attended the meeting.

Alachua County residents currently pay a half cent tax for the county’s “Wild Spaces and Public Places” program. It’s meant to maintain parks and environmentally sensitive lands.

But this November, an additional half cent tax, dedicated to infrastructure will be on the ballot.

The tax would cover land, public infrastructure, affordable housing, and public works, but some want to make sure the money is spent fairly.

“Just because we live in separate areas of Gainesville, there shouldn’t be contrasts between the resources available at a park,” said Patrick Douma, an East Gainesville resident who attended the meeting.

Some said they don’t like that the Wild Spaces and Public Places tax is being lumped with an infrastructure tax, but City Commissioner David Arreola said he thinks it’s a smart decision.

“I think that the city commissioners decided with the popularity of Wild Spaces and Public Places that they were going to try to fuse community priorities and really ask voters to approve it all in one go,” said Arreola.

City Commissioner Harvey Ward said he’d like this money to help revamp Citizens Field.

“It’s one of those facilities that binds our community together and I expect us to do a great job of renovating and improving Citizens Field,” said Ward.

While some have big ideas for projects, others have major hesitation.

“Frankly we don’t trust this commission. They waste so much money,” said Bauer.

This proposal will be on the November ballot.

