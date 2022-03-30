ASO deputy hospitalized after getting hit at a traffic stop

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - An Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy is hospitalized after being hit during a traffic stop.

According to the sheriff’s office, the deputy tried pulling someone over that’s when they say 36-year-old Tabaree Lewis hit the deputy’s patrol car. The deputy tried getting out but fell to the ground in pain.

A passing truck driver stopped to help.

Lewis is charged with fleeing and eluding, leaving the scene of a crash, and driving without a license.

