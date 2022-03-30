BREAKING: 2 children hospitalized after school bus crash in Levy County
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 5:07 PM EDT
LEVY COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County sheriff’s deputies are reporting a school bus crash with injuries.
The accident occurred around 4 p.m. Fourteen kids were on the bus, two of which are being airlifted to a hospital.
The students are from a Yankeetown School. Northbound lanes of U.S. 19 are blocked near Village Pines Campground and will be for several hours.
This is a developing story, and more information will be provided as it becomes available.
