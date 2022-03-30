BREAKING: 2 children hospitalized after school bus crash in Levy County

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LEVY COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County sheriff’s deputies are reporting a school bus crash with injuries.

The accident occurred around 4 p.m. Fourteen kids were on the bus, two of which are being airlifted to a hospital.

The students are from a Yankeetown School. Northbound lanes of U.S. 19 are blocked near Village Pines Campground and will be for several hours.

This is a developing story, and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

