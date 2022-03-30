The City Council of Lake City will interview the three finalists for the city manager position
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 6:35 AM EDT
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City City Council members are meeting today to discuss the city manager position.
They will be interviewing the three new finalists for the position.
Members will also discuss and take possible action regarding the current interim manager wanting to step down.
The meeting starts at 8:30 a.m.
