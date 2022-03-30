Advertisement

Dunnellon football coach Price Harris takes Madison County head job

Cowboys have won four of the last five state 1A titles
Coach led DHS to 2 state semis
By Kevin Wells
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 3:29 PM EDT
DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) -After a successful eight-season run coaching the Dunnellon Tigers football program, head coach Price Harris is leaving the team for 1A powerhouse Madison County. Harris confirmed the move to TV20 on Wednesday.

Harris led Dunnellon for eight years, compiling a mark of 69-22, including trips to the state semifinals in 2018 (4A) and 2020 (5A).

Harris is a 1993 graduate of Madison County. He takes over a Cowboys program that’s captured four of the last five state titles in Class 1A. Madison County was in need of a replacement for Mike Coe, who left to take a position in Georgia.

Harris’s move is ironic on two fronts. His Tigers beat the Cowboys last season, 28-26. Harris was also among the main proponents of the Metro-Suburban split that the FHSAA adopted four weeks ago, which gives schools outside the state’s eight most populous counties a chance to compete for their own state titles. In his new job, Harris will be vying for the 1A rural classification title, a division that was virtually unchanged under the new system.

