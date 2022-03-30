The Ed Crosky Recreation Center is holding the 5th annual Emergency Preparedness Expo for people with disabilities.

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Center for Independent Living of North Central Florida is hosting its 5th annual Emergency Preparedness Expo for people with disabilities.

This year’s theme is what happens next after the storm.

TRENDING STORY: NAACP announces two civil rights complaints are filed against the University of Florida Police Department

Venders and speakers this year will help prepare people with disabilities in the community for any type of emergency.

This event will be at the Ed Crosky Recreation Center from 8:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.