Advertisement

The Gainesville Community Playhouse presents The Producers

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 6:47 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The curtain is open at the Gainesville Community Playhouse.

TV20′s Lisa Sacaccio tells us about their latest play.

TRENDING STORY: The University of Florida’s College of Medicine in research ranked 16th among public schools

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Extra security is in place at Chiefland Middle-High school after "noncredible" threats were...
Viral video of Chiefland Middle School fight leads to additional security
LCPD investigate two bodies found dead in car at Lake Desoto
UPDATE: Three people die in apparent murder-suicide
GFR crews battle fire at TNT Graphics
Gainesville business catches fire, roof collapses
UPDATE: Alachua County Superintendent Carlee Simon has been fired
Alachua County Superintendent Carlee Simon fired in marathon school board meeting
Pedestrian dies after being struck by a car in Gainesville
UPDATE: Driver and victim identified in Alachua County pedestrian death

Latest News

MALLOT ARREST
Gainesville woman arrested after threatening boaters with a gun at Lake Santa Fe
MALLOT ARREST
MALLOTT
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
Long-term impact of COVID-19 stressors studied by University of Florida researchers
Long-term impact of COVID-19 stressors studied by University of Florida researchers
Tractor and Engine show
The Stephen Foster Folk Culture Center State Park hosts the 32nd annual Stephen Foster Antique Tractor and Engine show