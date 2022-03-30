Advertisement

GHS bounces back, defeats Santa Fe in rematch, 9-5

Hurricanes had won 12 straight vs. the Raiders prior to 6-2 loss on March 1
Gainesville scored five 1st inning runs in win over Santa Fe
By Kevin Wells
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 12:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The GHS softball team scored a measure of revenge against Alachua County rival Santa Fe on Tuesday, defeating the Raiders, 9-5 for their 13th win in the last 14 meetings. The Raiders had previously snapped the Hurricanes’ roll of consecutive victories in the series with a head to head win earlier this season, 6-2.

This time around, GHS got out in front early, scoring five runs in the bottom of the first, capped by a two-run single by Aa’laysia Williams.

With the win, GHS goes over .500 for the season at 7-6 and next visits Vanguard on Wednesday. The Raiders lost their third straight, dropped to 6-5 overall, and visit 9-0 Union County on Thursday.

