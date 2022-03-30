Hart Springs swimming closed due to “brown out conditions” as water levels rise

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

BELL, Fla. (WCJB) - Stepping out of the swimming area at Hart Springs on a hot day is something many look forward to, but right now visitors can’t even step in.

“In July of 2018 it was none of this water. It was gorgeous there was plenty of place for us to have a blanket and sit,” said Donna Maciver, a visitor at the park.

But this trip is different for the Maciver’s, and it’s all due to brown out conditions.

“There seemed to be some sand beaches in certain places. There was so much more land, so this is something,” she said.

According to county officials, brown out conditions happen when excess water from the Suwannee and Santa Fe rivers flows into the springs.

Because the water is at such a high level, the docks and retaining walls around the swimming areas are almost entirely covered by water.

GILCHRIST CO. RESIDENTS: Swimming is currently closed at Hart Springs Park due to “brown out conditions.” Tune in to @WCJB20 at 4, 5, and 6 to learn more about what’s causing this issue. pic.twitter.com/LYfaAwa1KV — Jordyn Markhoff (@JordynMarkhoff) March 30, 2022

Rocco and Carol Pupino said they’ve visited this park many times and are planning to retire near the springs.

“It’s usually much, much lower and there’s a lot of children here swimming and all,” said Rocco.

He said this is the highest level he’s ever seen the water reach.

“Well we haven’t been able to walk the boardwalk and that’s what we usually do every day.”

They aren’t the only ones missing out on activities. Most boaters can’t go on the water because of the higher current.

County officials will test for bacteria once fresh spring water pushes through.

They said there hasn’t been a bacteria problem in the past decade.

