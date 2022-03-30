Leaders with the Gainesville Immigrant Neighbor Inclusion Initiative unveiled their 2022 blueprint

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - City leaders, activists and residents gathered at the Matheson History Museum for an informational meeting.

“We need to talk about equitable access to language because it is the link to health, safety and our future” said one GINI member.

GINI’s five goals include, what they call, developing a safe, engaged and healthy community with equitable education and access to government for all languages.

“It’s one thing to say and feel fuzzy that we are welcoming. But is another thing to have tangible action steps that were taking” said GINI member, Veronica Robleto.

Some of those steps were approved at the March 17th city commission meeting, when members voted to add an immigrant liaison position to be a point of contact for immigrants.

“It is just about making sure every person has the same access and opportunities as the other person” said Mayor Lauren Poe.

Commissioners want four different languages available at all city departments including transportation, police and recreation.

Together these efforts will cost $300,000 per year.

Poe says some ARPA money will help to kick start it, but overall funding will be decided when they discuss the city budget.

One woman originally from Guatemala moved to Gainesville just over a year ago and says the transition has still been challenging, but initiatives like this are still encouraging to see.

“When I came to the country honestly I didn’t know I had rights in general. Having something like that, the whole idea is to make friends of everybody. It is way less scary for people to approach services” said Adriana Menendez.

Whether it is access to health care, law enforcement or government services, city and GINI leaders hope every voice is heard.

