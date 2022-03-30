Man arrested after SWAT standoff in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - After several hours of negotiations, SWAT team members and the Crisis Negotiation Unit with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) were able to finally coax out a man who had barricaded himself inside a home on northwest 110th Court in Ocala. MCSO officials confirmed the capture just before 6 p.m.

At 8:05 p.m. officials confirmed the man’s identity as being Cory Medina, 32. The Ocala man has been incarcerated several times, once in 2017, 2019, 2020, and twice in 2021. He has been arrested previously for drug use, and domestic battery.

After several hours of negotiations, SWAT team members and the Crisis Negotiation Unit with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) were able to finally coax out a man who had barricaded himself inside an Ocala home. (MCSO)

On Facebook, officials wrote that the man threatened Marion County Fire Rescue crews who were in the neighborhood to put out a residential fire. As deputies were responding to the scene, that’s when the man locked himself inside. Officials said no shots were fired.

Students being dropped off by the school bus have had to find alternate routes to get home or have had to stay on the bus because of the standoff happening right now. #BreakingNews #SWATstandoff pic.twitter.com/LgzR2l5jeN — Julia Laude (@JuliaMaeLaude) March 29, 2022

While TV20 was on the scene, several public school students were dropped off. Some walked around the scene and others had to get back on the bus. Marion County Public Schools (MCPS) officially started using a new school bus tracking app Monday called ‘Here Come The Bus.’ The mobile app “delivers real-time school bus arrival and departure notifications to parents,” according to the Here Comes The Bus website.

MCSP Director of Transportation, Rebecca Rora said the goal is to increase communication with parents. “While the entire process from start to finish was a little lengthy; installation, piloting the program, and marketing went smoothly,” Rora wrote via email.

Already the technology seems to be proving itself useful, especially in this type of situation. Help from the app, Rora wrote, is based on the location of the scheduled bus stop and “where buses were permitted to make safe stops.”

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.