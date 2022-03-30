Advertisement

Man behind bars for having sex with a minor, may be more victims

Shawn Kohler of Chiefland was arrested on Tuesday on a charge of sexual assault.
Shawn Kohler of Chiefland was arrested on Tuesday on a charge of sexual assault.(WCJB FILE)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 5:46 PM EDT
GILCHRIST COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a 37-year-old they say had sex with a minor in Fanning Springs. Deputies say there may be other victims.

Shawn Kohler of Chiefland was arrested on Tuesday on a charge of sexual assault of a person under 18 years old. They say he met the underage girl while working at a convenience store in Fanning Springs.

Security footage shows the two of them going to a car and are there for an extended period of time.

The victim later told deputies they had sex.

