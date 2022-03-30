Advertisement

Mike Peterson cherishes role as UF outside linebackers coach

Gator alum back on campus as part of Billy Napier’s new staff
Florida plays scrimmage thursday
By Kevin Wells
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Billy Napier made near wholesale changes upon his arrival in Gainesville as Florida Gators head football coach. One hire with previous local ties is Mike Peterson.

The former Gator was a member of the 1996 national championship roster and spent 14 seasons playing in the NFL. Peterson is now back on the UF campus coaching Florida’s outside linebackers.

Napier drew Peterson away from South Carolina, where he spent six years. But the man who made a living tackling people never saw himself as a coach until late in his playing career.

“I was fortunate enough to play for a great coach, Mike Smith and it was in Jacksonville, he was my defensive coordinator there,” said Peterson. “He was asking me to make the calls in the meeting rom so I could make the calls and present the defense for the week. I fell into this role and I love it.”

Among other duties, Peterson will look to help increase the Gators’ sack totals after Florida finished mid-pack in the SEC with 37 last season.

Florida continues spring practice with a closed scrimmage on Thursday.

