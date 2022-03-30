Advertisement

NAACP announces two civil rights complaints are filed against the University of Florida Police Department

UFPD patrol car
UFPD patrol car(WCJB)
Published: Mar. 30, 2022
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Branch of the NAACP is accusing the University of Florida Police Department of racial discrimination against officers and citizens in a release sent to the press.

The organization made contact with former and current employees of the department who allege civil rights violations were committed. They claim the issues have existed for years and were not addressed by the department or UF. The specifics of the allegations were not released.

Two complaints have been filed with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission naming both the police department and university, according to the NAACP. The organization is also consulting legal counsel to determine how to address the alleged civil rights violations.

TV20 reached out to officials with the UF, they declined to comment on the situation because they were unaware of the complaints filed with the commission.

