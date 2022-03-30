Advertisement

New variant detection COVID-19 test invented by University of Florida researchers

By Amber Pellicone
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 9:06 AM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Rather than sending your sample into a lab to be tested on a PCR device, the future of COVID-19 testing can be as simple as using a cell-phone, a filtered lens to go over the camera, a flashlight and a heater to warm the samples, in order to get your results within 15 minutes.

After heating up the samples and placing them in a dark room, you can see to the positive and negative samples appear to be the same under naked eye. Under the filtered lens, with a flashlight, you can notice a sample light up green which means a positive result.

The test can additionally determine which of the five known COVID-19 variants a person has.

Piyush K. Jain is an Assistant Professor with the Department of Chemical Engineering. He said these findings help treat specific variants while detecting infections earlier.

“Right now we don’t have that information at all. There’s no way we know what variant,” said Jain. “As someone who has COVID, they want to know what variant they have so they can try and protect their family member from transmission.”

According to the research, the tests have achieved an overall 97 percent accuracy with one false positive out of 208 samples. 

The test is in the early stages of being approved by the FDA for emergency use authorization with hopes of testing for future variants or other viruses.

