Paige’s Kitchen: Deviled Potatoes
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Whether you are attending a tailgating party or a church picnic, there is a good chance you will find a plate of deviled eggs. They are easy to make, you don’t need a fork and they are just plain delicious. What if you could have that same deviled egg flavor inside a potato? Find out how in this week’s edition of Paige’s Kitchen!
· 1 pound of petite red potatoes (about 15)
· 1 tablespoon olive oil
· 1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt, divided
· 1/2 cup sour cream
· 2 tablespoons brined capers, drained and rinsed
· 2 teaspoons chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
· 2 teaspoons chopped fresh dill
· 2 teaspoons whole grain mustard
· 1 teaspoon lemon zest
· Garnish: chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
Step 1
Preheat the oven to 350°F. Place potatoes in a small bowl, and drizzle with oil. Sprinkle with 1 teaspoon of the salt; toss to coat. Spread potatoes in a single layer on a baking sheet, and bake until tender when pierced, about 40 minutes. Remove from the oven, and cool for 15 minutes.
Step 2
Cut each potato in half crosswise. Carefully scoop out potato pulp into a medium bowl, leaving shells intact. Place shells, cut side up, on baking sheet, and bake in a preheated oven until dry, about 10 more minutes. Cool completely, about 30 minutes.
Step 3
Stir together potato pulp, sour cream, capers, parsley, dill, mustard, zest, and remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt. Spoon mixture generously into each potato shell.
