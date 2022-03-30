Advertisement

Paige’s Kitchen: Deviled Potatoes

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 6:04 PM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Whether you are attending a tailgating party or a church picnic, there is a good chance you will find a plate of deviled eggs. They are easy to make, you don’t need a fork and they are just plain delicious. What if you could have that same deviled egg flavor inside a potato? Find out how in this week’s edition of Paige’s Kitchen!

· 1 pound of petite red potatoes (about 15)

· 1 tablespoon olive oil

· 1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt, divided

· 1/2 cup sour cream

· 2 tablespoons brined capers, drained and rinsed

· 2 teaspoons chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

· 2 teaspoons chopped fresh dill

· 2 teaspoons whole grain mustard

· 1 teaspoon lemon zest

· Garnish: chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

Step 1

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Place potatoes in a small bowl, and drizzle with oil. Sprinkle with 1 teaspoon of the salt; toss to coat. Spread potatoes in a single layer on a baking sheet, and bake until tender when pierced, about 40 minutes. Remove from the oven, and cool for 15 minutes.

Step 2

Cut each potato in half crosswise. Carefully scoop out potato pulp into a medium bowl, leaving shells intact. Place shells, cut side up, on baking sheet, and bake in a preheated oven until dry, about 10 more minutes. Cool completely, about 30 minutes.

Step 3

Stir together potato pulp, sour cream, capers, parsley, dill, mustard, zest, and remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt. Spoon mixture generously into each potato shell.

