Pedestrian dead after being hit by car in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An elderly man is dead after being hit by a car near 2200 East Silver Springs Blvd. in Ocala.

A woman was trying to change lanes and, when she merged to an inside lane of the road, 90-year-old Eugene Aldrich stepped into traffic.

She claims she did not see him and tried swerving to avoid him.

The man died at the hospital.

