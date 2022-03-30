Rivera’s big night leads Florida past FSU in rivalry showdown, 6-3

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -After dropping two of three to LSU over the weekend, the No. 14 Florida Gator baseball team bounced back in a big way on Tuesday night, defeating rival, and No. 5 Florida State, 6-3 in game one of the Sunshine Showdown at 121 Financial Field in Jacksonville. The win was the 18th for the Gators in the last 21 games in the head-to-head series.

Josh Rivera went 3-for-4 with 3 RBI’s, including a two-run homer in the bottom of the fifth inning to stretch Florida’s lead to 5-2. He earlier tied with the game at 1-1 on an RBI double in the second inning. Sterlin Thompson also delivered three hits, while Wyatt Langford and BT Riopelle drove in runs on a ground out and a fielder’s choice. Langford also made an outstanding leaping catch at the wall in left to rob FSU’s Logan Lacey of a homer in the third inning.

Five Gator pitchers combined in the winning effort, including an impressive inning and two thirds for Brandon Neely, who struck out four batters.

Florida stays busy with a three-game road series at Georgia, Thursday through Saturday. The Gators and Seminoles face off again Tuesday, April 12 in Tallahassee and Tuesday, May 17 in Gainesville.

