Advertisement

Rivera’s big night leads Florida past FSU in rivalry showdown, 6-3

Fifth inning rally breaks open game for UF; now 18-7 overall
Florida infielder Josh Rivera (24) throws to first during an NCAA baseball game against Liberty...
Florida infielder Josh Rivera (24) throws to first during an NCAA baseball game against Liberty on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022 in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)(Gary McCullough | AP)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -After dropping two of three to LSU over the weekend, the No. 14 Florida Gator baseball team bounced back in a big way on Tuesday night, defeating rival, and No. 5 Florida State, 6-3 in game one of the Sunshine Showdown at 121 Financial Field in Jacksonville. The win was the 18th for the Gators in the last 21 games in the head-to-head series.

Josh Rivera went 3-for-4 with 3 RBI’s, including a two-run homer in the bottom of the fifth inning to stretch Florida’s lead to 5-2. He earlier tied with the game at 1-1 on an RBI double in the second inning. Sterlin Thompson also delivered three hits, while Wyatt Langford and BT Riopelle drove in runs on a ground out and a fielder’s choice. Langford also made an outstanding leaping catch at the wall in left to rob FSU’s Logan Lacey of a homer in the third inning.

Five Gator pitchers combined in the winning effort, including an impressive inning and two thirds for Brandon Neely, who struck out four batters.

Florida stays busy with a three-game road series at Georgia, Thursday through Saturday. The Gators and Seminoles face off again Tuesday, April 12 in Tallahassee and Tuesday, May 17 in Gainesville.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Extra security is in place at Chiefland Middle-High school after "noncredible" threats were...
Viral video of Chiefland Middle School fight leads to additional security
LCPD investigate two bodies found dead in car at Lake Desoto
UPDATE: Three people die in apparent murder-suicide
GFR crews battle fire at TNT Graphics
Gainesville business catches fire, roof collapses
UPDATE: Alachua County Superintendent Carlee Simon has been fired
Alachua County Superintendent Carlee Simon fired in marathon school board meeting
Pedestrian dies after being struck by a car in Gainesville
UPDATE: Driver and victim identified in Alachua County pedestrian death

Latest News

Gainesville H.S., Tuesday
GHS bounces back, defeats Santa Fe in rematch, 9-5
Alum returns to Gators as coach
Peterson return to UF to coach outside linebacers
Hurricanes bounce back to beat Raiders, 9-5
UF Indoor Practice Facility, Monday
UF’s NFL draft prospects strut their stuff on Gator Pro Day