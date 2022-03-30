Six women will be honored at Santa Fe College’s annual Women of Distinction and Woman of Promise ceremony.
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 6:01 AM EDT
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Santa Fe College will be holding its annual Women of Distinction and Woman of Promise ceremony.
This event was originally scheduled for 2020.
TRENDING STORY: Gainesville commissioners call for community input for redistricting plan
Six exceptional women will be honored.
The luncheon will be at the UF Hilton at 11:30 a.m.
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.