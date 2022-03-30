Teen arrested by Ocala police on a first-degree murder charge

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala police arrested 18-year-old Leandre Cox on a first-degree murder charge.

Officers say Cox killed 23-year-old Jacorie McCullough outside 7 Days Food Store on NW 1st Avenue.

Detectives have video footage of the shooting.

They say Cox and two others were robbing McCullough.

Police also arrested 14-year-old Cedric Bowie for his alleged involvement.

