The University of Florida’s College of Medicine in research ranked 16th among public schools

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida’s Colleges of Medicine, Public Health, and Nursing are getting high marks in the latest national ranking.

According to US News and World Report, UF’s College of Medicine in research ranks 16th nationally among public schools and 37th overall.

The College of Nursing’s DNP program ranks 15th among public universities.

The College of Public Health ranks 18th among public universities.

