Alachua County Pets: Green Bean, Zucchini, Broccoli, Sid, and Diego

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 6:18 AM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes.

First, say good morning to this adorable litter of puppies. Green Bean, Zucchini, and Broccoli are looking for new forever homes. They tend to be a little bit shy at the shelter, but volunteers are certain they will blossom once they meet their new families.

Lastly, we have this dynamic duo Sid and Diego. These two fluffy guys came to the shelter together. Sid is more of a social kitty, while Diego likes to hang out and do his own thing. These two sweet boys would be the perfect pair to start April with.

The shelter is offering curbside services Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10:30 to 5:30.

If you want to come meet a new friend and stay safe at the same time, they have you covered.

Dog and puppy adoptions are $40.

Cats and kittens are $20.

Those looking to adopt must be 18 or older and pets at home must be up to date on vaccines and licenses.

They ask anyone interested in these or other adoptables to schedule a visit at ACAS@alachuacounty.us.

