Authorities search for murder suspect on the loose in downtown Lake City

The Lake City Police Department, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, and Florida Highway Patrol searched for a murder suspect Wednesday night
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 11:50 PM EDT
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Lake City Police Department, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, and Florida Highway Patrol searched for a murder suspect Wednesday night, according to a Lake City Reporter post shared by the police department on Facebook.

The suspect reportedly crashed a car near the intersection of Duval Street and Main Boulevard before running away. Lake City Police officers are leading the manhunt.

Officials with the police department declined to confirm any details on the search.

