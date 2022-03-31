Chiefland man breaks into a home and steals security camera, gun

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Chiefland Police Department is asking for help identifying a burglary suspect.

Officers say the person seen here broke into a home and stole electronics and a gun.

They say he also stole the camera used to record him but the footage was saved on the homeowner’s phone.

They believe the same person has broken into other homes in the area as well.

TRENDING STORY: Murder suspect on the loose in Lake City is from Tampa, police says

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.