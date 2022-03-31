Decorated Marion County horseman Eugene Melnyk dies

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - One of the most prominent horsemen in Marion County has died.

Eugene Melnyk, a member of the Canadian Horse Racing Hall of Fame and owner of Winding Oaks Farm, died on Monday of an undisclosed illness.

His racing stables produced winners at the Breeder’s Cup, and the Dwyer Stakes.

As a breeder, his successes included the Kentucky Derby and the 3‐year‐old Colt of 2012.

He was 62 years old.

