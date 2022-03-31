Following Levy County bus crash, Alachua County School Bus gets rear-ended

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - In Alachua County, a school bus was side-swiped by a semi-truck Thursday morning.

Troopers say the bus was heading south on County Road 239 around 7:15 Thursday morning with nine students on board.

The truck went by and took the side mirror off the bus.

No injuries are being reported.

The truck driver did not stay at the scene and the location of the truck is unknown.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.