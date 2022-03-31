The Gainesville City Commission is meeting to discuss the new district boundary map
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 6:17 AM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville city commissioners are holding a special meeting to discuss the new district boundary map.
They’re asking for residents’ input.
They want residents to review a map they put online for feedback during the meeting.
The meeting will be at city hall at 1 p.m.
Here is a link to the map.
