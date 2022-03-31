The Gainesville City Commission is meeting to discuss the new district boundary map

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville city commissioners are holding a special meeting to discuss the new district boundary map.

They’re asking for residents’ input.

They want residents to review a map they put online for feedback during the meeting.

The meeting will be at city hall at 1 p.m.

Here is a link to the map.

