The Gainesville City Commission is meeting to discuss the new district boundary map

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 6:17 AM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville city commissioners are holding a special meeting to discuss the new district boundary map.

They’re asking for residents’ input.

They want residents to review a map they put online for feedback during the meeting.

The meeting will be at city hall at 1 p.m.

Here is a link to the map.

